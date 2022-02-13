Ukraine President Zelensky Still Wants the US to Stop Causing Panic

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House briefing on Friday that there is a “very distinct possibility” of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few days, saying an attack could occur during the Beijing Olympics, which end on February 20.

Sullivan also urged all Americans still in Ukraine to leave in the next 24 to 48 hours. Multiple other countries have also advised their citizens to leave the country.

Despite its military maneuvers in the region, including deploying more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, Russia says there are no plans to invade, according to ABC News.

Biden and his team – Jake Sullivan and Anthony Blinken – keep warning of war between Ukraine and Russia next week. You can’t find a more embarrassingly weaker and inept team.

It’s very possible Russia wants to get some kind of deal as opposed to going to war. Maybe Putin wants respect or to simply intimidate and embarrass the US or NATO. It’s a mystery why Biden won’t simply say NATO won’t accept Ukraine as a member.

Biden proclaimed NATO has an open-door policy and anyone can join. That would mean the US has to protect even more nations.

Ukraine President Zelensky wants details of the intel that led the US to say a Russian invasion is imminent. Zelensky said he has “different information” and the US is creating “panic.”

Warnings of Russian invasion stoking ‘panic’ says Ukrainian President: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that warnings of an imminent Russian attack on his country were stoking “panic” and demands to see firm proof of a planned invasion. pic.twitter.com/ERder899b0 — World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) February 12, 2022

The Department of Defense confirmed Saturday that some US Florida National Guard, possibly 160, are leaving Ukraine.

There are hundreds of US troops in Ukraine.

.@SecDef has ordered the temporary repositioning of @FLGuard troops out of Ukraine. Abundance of caution, safety and security of our personnel his paramount concern. We remain committed to our relationship with the Ukrainian armed forces. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) February 12, 2022

Another 1700 from the 82nd Airborne are being sent to Poland.

