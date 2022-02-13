Ukraine President Zelensky Still Wants the US to Stop Causing Panic

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a White House briefing on Friday that there is a “very distinct possibility” of a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the next few days, saying an attack could occur during the Beijing Olympics, which end on February 20.
Sullivan also urged all Americans still in Ukraine to leave in the next 24 to 48 hours. Multiple other countries have also advised their citizens to leave the country.
Despite its military maneuvers in the region, including deploying more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, Russia says there are no plans to invade, according to ABC News.
Biden and his team – Jake Sullivan and Anthony Blinken – keep warning of war between Ukraine and Russia next week. You can’t find a more embarrassingly weaker and inept team.
It’s very possible Russia wants to get some kind of deal as opposed to going to war. Maybe Putin wants respect or to simply intimidate and embarrass the US or NATO. It’s a mystery why Biden won’t simply say NATO won’t accept Ukraine as a member.
Biden proclaimed NATO has an open-door policy and anyone can join. That would mean the US has to protect even more nations.
Ukraine President Zelensky wants details of the intel that led the US to say a Russian invasion is imminent. Zelensky said he has “different information” and the US is creating “panic.”
The Department of Defense confirmed Saturday that some US Florida National Guard, possibly 160, are leaving Ukraine.
There are hundreds of US troops in Ukraine.
.@SecDef has ordered the temporary repositioning of @FLGuard troops out of Ukraine. Abundance of caution, safety and security of our personnel his paramount concern. We remain committed to our relationship with the Ukrainian armed forces.
Another 1700 from the 82nd Airborne are being sent to Poland.
What the Hell are US troops doing in Ukraine. If NATO gets Ukraine to join, Then you just might see an invasion. It will be another Cuban missile crisis, when the US stationed missiles in Turkey. In order to resolve the stalemate the US had to back off and remove those missiles. If Russia takes that course again, I doubt they will so easily leave again. One reason is due to the US not having the legitimacy it once had. One has to look at it from the global perspective. Since the Soviet Union has dissolved who is it that has been expanding year after year. If Russia went into Cuba, and Then took over Mexico, what would we do.
We keep being told there are 100K troops positioning to Ukraine. Where is the damn evidence. The two countries pushing this are the same exact ones who pushed the WMD’s in Iraq, the US and the UK. There was No evidence Then, and there’s no evidence Now. This is one case where it Should be quite easy to prove and give the evidence. I haven’t seen a single outlet put forth one bit of evidence. After all the damn lies we’ve seen from many governments we are Now suppose to believe what They tell Us.
I was so shocked when I heard we had hundreds of troops in Ukraine.
Their false flags have grown stale and tiresome.
WAR isn’t good for the economy when you are no longer a manufacturing powerhouse and the calendar doesn’t say 1941.
The distractions don’t have to be so grandiloquent with a dumbed down drooling dullard population of mommygov dependents and they don’t care anyway.
Bread and circuses exist for a reason.
This is screwing up the economy of the 404 [Ukraine] or CPUSA cookie jar big time but they don’t care.
Just remember, the times the media focused on “Putin” and his squashing dissent, it was for debauchery such as this.
The one thing Putin is definite about is stamping out degeneracy because he knows it leads to the destruction of societal norms. If you destroy the normal society, you destroy a nation. Putin does Not want his nation destroyed by Western debauchery and degeneracy.