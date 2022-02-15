Trudeau Thinks He Rules NK! Proclaims Crowdfunding Can Be Terrorism

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to truckers protesting oppressive, arbitrary mandates by declaring Martial Law. It is the first time in Canada’s history that a Prime Minister has invoked the Emergency Act, a rebranded wartime act. His actions caused deep concerns at the Canadian Constitution Foundation.

Apparently, it means he can do anything he wants. His Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the government will be “broadening the scope of Canada’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules to include crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrencies.”

This is so unbelievable that Canada is becoming a fascist nation. The US is not far behind.

The PM and his minions are changing laws as they go along to attack citizens already struggling under lockdowns and other oppressive mandates. That’s not democracy.

Trudeau is exposing himself for what he is — a globalist puppet. The investment in forcing vaccinations is otherworldly. Can you say Great Reset?

Watch:

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland explains that the government will be “broadening the scope of Canada’s anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules” to include crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrencies. MORE: https://t.co/DEN7zzSz9G pic.twitter.com/2bdx8Jd7HX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 14, 2022

Trudeau acts like there is a revolution going on. Truckers blocked some roads! Trudeau didn’t care much when churches were burned to the ground over a mass graves hoax.

Trudeau brings martial law to Canada. pic.twitter.com/RsiTrChIMe — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 15, 2022

Here’s one Canadian’s reaction. Personally, I wish they’d all retreat and just refuse to deliver goods.

LMFAO Canadians Reacting To Trudeaupic.twitter.com/P3Ok06cQ9x — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 15, 2022

