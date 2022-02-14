Trudeau Tries to Get His 16% Favorability Up With Martial Law Against Truckers

Two recent polls show Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s favorability is at 16%. The truckers are more unpopular than popular at 44% approval but they’re doing better than Trudeau.

So, to get his numbers up, Blackface Justin is declaring martial law against the truckers.

Justin Trudeau is making a declaration of “emergency” to suspend civil rights and impose a state of martial law due to the Freedom Convoy protests.

Trudeau is invoking an executive order that was formerly called the War Measures Act. The Emergencies Act is the War Measures Act that was used during two world wars and in 1970 when militant Quebec separatists kidnapped a British diplomat.

Canadian media reports Trudeau is considering using the military. In other words, Trudeau is suspending their Constitution and their fundamental rights.

Some premiers are pushing back against Trudeau for invoking the Emergencies Act. Why won’t he just give them back their rights? Instead, he does the opposite.

At the same time, he claims he will always defend the rights of Canadians. He didn’t care a hoot about blockades by BLM.

The law he’s using is not to be used against protesters or dissenters but he’s likely making them into criminals or terrorists.

MORE – Trudeau: “We’ll always defend the rights of Canadians to peaceful assembly and to freedom of expression, but these blockades are illegal… the time to go home is now.” pic.twitter.com/3aE9xj15b2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 14, 2022

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the province will begin to ease some COVID-19 restrictions; vaccine passports will no longer be required as of March 1. He is working with the trucker organizers to end the blockade.

Four premiers have stated their discontent with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reported decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Premier Scott Moe (Sask.), Jason Kenney (Alb.), Francois Legault (Queb.), and Heather Stefanson (Man.) voiced their displeasure with Trudeau’s move.

The B.C. government would support federal officials invoking the Emergencies Act to deal with ongoing trucker convoy protests in Ottawa, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said Monday.

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich messaged Trudeau, “We will hold the line.” Lich said that the protestors would remain “peaceful and planted at Parliament till the mandates are removed.”

On Friday, former President Trump called Trudeau a “far-left lunatic.”

“The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting the harsh policies of far-left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid mandates,” Trump said.

Related