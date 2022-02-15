Former DNI Ratcliffe Expects “Quite a Few More Indictments” Based on Intel He’s Seen

Former DNI Ratcliffe spoke with Bill Hemmer about the Durham filing exposing the Clinton campaign plan to tie Donald Trump to Russia collusion. The plan was to access White House servers, the former President’s residence, Trump Tower, and a healthcare company to get dirt on Trump. The attorneys involved then used the information unlawfully.

As an aside, in March 2021, Ratcliffe said both John Durham and Bill Barr agreed that there was no proper predication for the Crossfire Hurricane probe. Three people have been indicted so far.

Durham’s looking into this as a criminal conspiracy between a law firm, Perkins Coie, and computer researchers to make a case that Donald Trump was colluding with Russia. It involves a lot of people, including NSA Jake Sullivan who continuously promoted it. It’s Watergate but worse.

RATCLIFFE EXPLAINS

The former DNI reminded the audience that in September 2020, he “declassified former CIA chief John Brennan’s handwritten notes.” They revealed the “Hillary Clinton plan to create a fake Russia collusion allegations or scandal involving Donald Trump.”

Ratcliffe met with Special Counsel John Durham and discussed some of the documents and “others now declassified.” Other documents detailed who was involved.

They didn’t hack and originally accessed the government servers lawfully but it was to use the information for an unlawful purpose.

Hillary’s lawyer “Sussman took the information and pitched it to the FBI as evidence of Trump-Russia connections that simply weren’t true and that the lawyer Michael Sussman and the tech executive turned out not to be…”

MORE INDICTMENTS COMING

Ratcliffe wouldn’t say who could be indicted but did say they discussed Brennan’s notes and Hillary’s campaign advisors and the lawyers — consultants. Any who “falsely pitched the information to the FBI, CIA, or law enforcement would be subject to criminal prosecution for any number of criminal crimes, mail fraud, wire fraud, lying under oath, congressional testimony, false testimony to prosecutors, all of those things. It could go broadly and deeply.”

He believes it will be “based on the intelligence that I have seen.”

“I would expect there to be frankly quite a few more indictments. I think this conspiracy — I do think there was a criminal conspiracy —is broad and deep. I hope that, obviously, John Durham is moving carefully. But I would expect and anticipate based on the intelligence I’ve seen there will be quite a few more indictments relating to this.”

Watch:

MORE PEOPLE ARE COOPERATING WITH THE PROBE?

On Monday, Fox News reported that more people are cooperating and coming before the grand jury in the Durham probe. According to FOX News, Former FBI General Counsel James Baker, FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Bill Priestap, and General Counsel to the Clinton Campaign, radical leftist Marc Elias, have already been called before the Durham Grand Jury.

The Fox source said Durham is conducting his investigation the right way, unlike Mueller’s, and he’s keeping it secret.

A SURVEY SUGGESTS PROBLEMS FOR HILLARY

TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics in New Jersey last month polled 1,308 Americans about the bombshell investigation by Special Counsel John Durham, the New York Post reported.

About three out of four respondents who are following the story believe prosecutors should investigate Clinton, along with top Clinton campaign advisers, for any possible culpability in the Russiagate scandal. The number includes two-thirds, or 66 percent, of the Democrats surveyed who have been following the case.

