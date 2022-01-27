Trudeau Wants Trucker Convoy Declared a ‘Terrorist’ Group & Defunded

Justin Trudeau: “I’ll give you the quote so that you guys can jot it down and put it in an attack ad somewhere that the Liberal Party believes that terrorists should get to keep their Canadian citizenship. Because I do.” And yet Trudeau hates truckers who want freedom. ~ Paul Mitchell, Alberta candidate for office

GoFundMe has frozen access to the nearly $4.5 million in funds [now at $5.9 million] raised by the trucker convoy now wending its way across Canada toward Ottawa in a protest against vaccine mandates, City News Toronto reports.

“We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information,” Rachel Hollis, a spokeswoman for the crowdfunding platform, said in an email.

“Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed.”

The organizer has provided detailed records as of the 24th.

Some truckers are saying that Trudeau, using his henchman Gerald Butts, is trying to get the convoy classified as a terrorist group.

Butts said it was a bad joke he took down and he never called GoFundMe. The joke is not only bad, it’s elitist and shows how he thinks. He also calls the truckers hillbillies. Check it out:

I never made a complaint to @gofundme and I did explain that tweet. It was a bad joke I apologized for and took down. The only place you’ll see it is among right wingers posting it to own the libs. 🥱 https://t.co/H9GZQ1j6Ng — Gerald Butts (@gmbutts) January 27, 2022

DESTROYING BUSINESSES

As of Tuesday morning, the funds were raised from 58,300 donors, according to the GoFundMe page of the “Freedom Convoy.”

Tamara Lich, who is also secretary of the fledgling Western Maverick Party, launched the campaign on Jan. 14. It states that the money will go toward fuel as well as food and lodgings for big-riggers taking part.

“Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries, and livelihoods,” the convoy’s GoFundMe page states.

“We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here.”

CANADIAN TRUCKING ALLIANCE DUTIFULLY OBJECTS TO THE CONVOY

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which has denounced the convoy protest, says more than 85 percent of the 120,000 Canadian truck drivers who regularly traverse the border are vaccinated, but that up to 16,000 may be sidelined due to the new restriction, exacerbating supply chain problems.

It said on Saturday in a statement that it “does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges,” and that it believes actions like the convoy “are not how disagreements with government policies should be

Last Saturday the U.S. barred unvaccinated Canadian drivers from entering the country, mirroring Canada’s border filter for American truckers.

THEY NEED FOOD

In a Twitter thread Monday showing pictures of depleted grocery store shelves, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said he was “on the phone with U.S. governors” that morning who share his concerns. He said he is was working on a joint letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end the dual vaccine mandates.

Reese Evans, general manager of Evans Trucking, said 14 of his 36 drivers who typically haul lumber across the Alberta-Montana border are unvaccinated — and largely out of commission following the vaccine mandate. His outfit donated $5,000 to the campaign.

“When are they going to stop to realize that you’ve got to stop screwing with people’s livelihoods,” he said.

Trade associations have condemned protests on roads and highways, but Evans said planned demonstrations near border crossing points across the country this weekend will be safe and legal.

Related