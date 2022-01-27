Cov’s no longer “an illness which is a critical threat to society,” another nation reports

Covid’s no longer “an illness which is a critical threat to society.” ~ Danish Prime Minister

Denmark joins the UK, the Czech Republic, Singapore, Thailand, South Africa, Chile, countries that have ended all or most virus mandates. Denmark will end all virus restrictions next week and reclassify COVID-19 as a disease that no longer poses a threat to society.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Nordic country is reclassifying Covid-19; it will no longer be considered a “socially critical disease.”

“Tonight we can shrug our shoulders and find the smile again. We have incredibly good news, we can now remove the last coronavirus restrictions in Denmark,” Frederiksen said at a press conference.

Danes can now enter nightclubs and restaurants without showing a “Covid passport,” use public transport without wearing a face covering and meet in large numbers without restrictions — essentially returning to pre-pandemic life, CNN reports.

This follows a report by a wildly popular Danish tabloid, Ekstra Bladet, in mid-January that said they were sorry for buying into and repeating the government’s COVID lies.

The Editorial Board wrote: WE HAVE NOT been vigilant enough at the garden gate when the authorities were required to answer what it actually meant that people are hospitalized with corona and not because of corona. Because it makes a difference. A big difference. Exactly, the official hospitalization numbers have been shown to be 27 percent higher than the actual figure for how many there are in the hospital, simply because they have corona. We only know that now.

They said they failed the public.

Watch:

“In only a few days, Denmark will be open again, completely open.” Denmark will end all virus restrictions, says PM Mette Frederiksen. The country will no longer categorize #Covid19 as a "socially critical disease" despite record infections https://t.co/hJaHBzLkmp #Covid19DK pic.twitter.com/LUq9T9RQ3f — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 27, 2022

