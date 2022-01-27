Trudeau Says “Fringe” Truckers Hold “Unacceptable Views”

Every word he says he is a lie. A nose as long as the trucker‘s convoy. Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks if you don’t believe in forced vaccinations of every Canadian, you are holding unacceptable views. Unacceptable to whom? The answer is to the State, of course. He wants to protect freedoms and rights by taking away freedoms and rights. Joe Rogan had something to say about that.

“The small fringe minority of people who on their way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views that they’re expressing, do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values as a country,” Trudeau said about his countrymen.

What appears to be the longest convoy of truckers in history is on their way to Ottawa to protest the draconian vax mandates on Saturday. They are not fringe people. Truckers are not fringe people. They are vital in our societies.

If Trudeau followed the science, he would realize vaccination doesn’t stop the spread of COV. These truckers are alone in their cabs and aren’t spreading anything. Where’s the data that they are?

Trudeau is totalitarian, and, unfortunately, he’s popular.

NEW – Trudeau says the “small fringe” trucker convoy on the way to Ottawa does “not represent the views of Canadians.”pic.twitter.com/IBOM3ju0yR — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 26, 2022

Every small town along the convoy route has emptied out onto the highway to greet the truckers. Vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. The only person undermining rights, freedoms, and values is the blackface groper in Rideau cottage. ~ Sheila Gunn Reid, Managing Editor, Rebel News

It’s an “insane amount of trucks,” about 50,000. The country is in revolt, Rogan said. Watch:

Guys, @joerogan talking about the trucker convoy “It’s a giant convoy of trucks . Some insane amount of people..like 50 thousand” Mainstream media, your move 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/DOfpo0Z6jj — Traditional Canadian Girl 🇨🇦 (@canadiangirls99) January 26, 2022

“SMALL?”

Solidarity to the 50,000 ‘freedom’ truckers in Canada who are forming the world’s longest convoy to protest against vaccine passports and restrictions.#KeepOnTruckin 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zldAPudomd — James Melville 💜 (@JamesMelville) January 26, 2022

Small, You Say?

Airplane view of the freedom trucker convoy between Whitewood and Moosomin, Saskatchewan, Canada today. pic.twitter.com/qJEy96Q8Ez — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 25, 2022

