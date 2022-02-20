Trudeauites Are Shutting Down Businesses Who Simply Served Truckers

By
M Dowling
-
7

Trudeau’s Brownshirts are shutting down businesses that served truckers. Residents tipped off the police, stupidly not realizing they will one day be a victim of the same tactics.

The Police apparently going around to different businesses, not just this one.

They’re threatening to take their licenses away. It’s good they’re going public. It’s their only protection. What they are really doing is silencing all opposition.


7 COMMENTS

  1. Those Effing SOB Bastards!! Now we know damn well they wanted all independent media away from the area. I Thought something sounded mighty damn suspicious when they were preventing any from entering the area, especially Rebel News. Even Vice news was ordered out of the area.

    I’ve said it before, be wary, very wary, of the nice officer. They’ve been trained that way in order to catch you unawares. Some ex-Officers have detailed the methods and tactics used by police.

  3. Notice; Not ONE DAMN CONSERVATIVE in Parliament is speaking out. Instead they are tacitly supporting all the actions, all the while saying the Act is unnecessary. There’s another protest going on live somewhere away from the THUGS, but some Did show up earlier asking What They Were Doing.

  7. It is time to drop kick through the upper bars the communist dictator, boss’ son, Trudeau and make sure he can no longer breed. Send him together with China Joe on a “slow boat to China” where they both belong, working in the fields.

