Trudeauites Are Shutting Down Businesses Who Simply Served Truckers

Trudeau’s Brownshirts are shutting down businesses that served truckers. Residents tipped off the police, stupidly not realizing they will one day be a victim of the same tactics.
The Police apparently going around to different businesses, not just this one.
Ottawa police are now going after local business owners who served the truck drivers, like this coffee shop that served coffee to them, thanks to tips by local residents. They are forcing them to close. pic.twitter.com/Lo78wuQrc5
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 20, 2022
They’re threatening to take their licenses away. It’s good they’re going public. It’s their only protection. What they are really doing is silencing all opposition.
MORE from the Iconic Café police intimidation situation in Ottawa. Police said they were there for a random “INSPECTION” but the owners knew inspections don’t happen on weekend, or holidays.
🚨🚨🚨Officers THREATENED to take their business license away!https://t.co/K87DJjvWwe pic.twitter.com/Zclsmz2Sn5
— crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) February 20, 2022
Those Effing SOB Bastards!! Now we know damn well they wanted all independent media away from the area. I Thought something sounded mighty damn suspicious when they were preventing any from entering the area, especially Rebel News. Even Vice news was ordered out of the area.
I’ve said it before, be wary, very wary, of the nice officer. They’ve been trained that way in order to catch you unawares. Some ex-Officers have detailed the methods and tactics used by police.
MORE DAMN PROOF the Cops are afraid to be caught.
I don’t know, maybe it IS time for an armed rebellion.
Notice; Not ONE DAMN CONSERVATIVE in Parliament is speaking out. Instead they are tacitly supporting all the actions, all the while saying the Act is unnecessary. There’s another protest going on live somewhere away from the THUGS, but some Did show up earlier asking What They Were Doing.
More Lies from the Lying sack of Manure, The “Honorable Prime Minister”.
I guess His support is sicking the Gestapo on businesses.
The tolerant left using the police to intimidate, harrass, persecute and silence anyone who does not lean left.
ahhhhh those leftists are sooooo tolerant !
One person on the scene
It is time to drop kick through the upper bars the communist dictator, boss’ son, Trudeau and make sure he can no longer breed. Send him together with China Joe on a “slow boat to China” where they both belong, working in the fields.