Trudeauites Are Shutting Down Businesses Who Simply Served Truckers

Trudeau’s Brownshirts are shutting down businesses that served truckers. Residents tipped off the police, stupidly not realizing they will one day be a victim of the same tactics.

The Police apparently going around to different businesses, not just this one.

Ottawa police are now going after local business owners who served the truck drivers, like this coffee shop that served coffee to them, thanks to tips by local residents. They are forcing them to close. pic.twitter.com/Lo78wuQrc5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 20, 2022

They’re threatening to take their licenses away. It’s good they’re going public. It’s their only protection. What they are really doing is silencing all opposition.

MORE from the Iconic Café police intimidation situation in Ottawa. Police said they were there for a random “INSPECTION” but the owners knew inspections don’t happen on weekend, or holidays. 🚨🚨🚨Officers THREATENED to take their business license away!https://t.co/K87DJjvWwe pic.twitter.com/Zclsmz2Sn5 — crabcrawler (@crabcrawler1) February 20, 2022

