Joe Rogan Is Shocked to Learn About The Great Reset

Some conspiracies are true and that is the case with The Great Reset. The Great Reset came out of the World Economic Forum (WEF). It’s a club of billionaire kooks like George Soros, Bill Gates, numerous world leaders including Tony Blair, CEOS including Big Pharma, and others. It’s led by Klaus Schwab. They want to literally control the world. Their ideas have gone mainstream.

Their goal is a globalist technocracy, a New World Order, of elites and peasants. It’s feudalistic in nature.

Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, John Kerry are members and deeply involved by their own admission. It is out in the open. The Great Reset’s motto is Build Back Better, which is Biden’s slogan. ESG is part of the transformation.

Israeli Maajid Nawaz introduced Joe Rogan and his audience to the dream of these arrogant totalitarians. They will force their agenda in with a social credit system forcing people to follow their authoritarian system and values.

🚨MUST WATCH: Maajid Nawaz leaves Joe Rogan speechless by explaining how the World Economic Forum (WEF) is infiltrating governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/qSHFQV75Up — Culture War Resource (@CltrWarResource) February 20, 2022

On Joe Rogan, Maajid Nawaz explains how the media purposely lied and labeled Olympic Gold Medal winner Szilveszter Csollany “anti-vax” to protect their COVID vaccine narrative. pic.twitter.com/mIZhc5UMfd — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) February 20, 2022

GET IT NOW?

As Trudeau and Biden make moves on digital cash, so does the Bank of England.

The Bank of England has called on ministers to decide whether a central bank digital currency should be “programmable”, ultimately giving the issuer control over how it is spent by the recipient.

Tom Mutton, a director at the Bank of England, said during a conference on Monday that programming could become a key feature of any future central bank digital currency, in which the money would be programmed to be released only when something happened.

He said: “You could introduce programmability – what happens if one of the participants in a transaction puts a restriction on [future use of the money]?

“There could be some socially beneficial outcomes from that, preventing activity which is seen to be socially harmful in some way. But at the same time, it could be a restriction on people’s freedoms.”

He warned that the Government would be required to intervene and make the final decision.

The Great Reset wants to move from cash to digital currencies to control all the money to control you.

Earlier this month Sir Jon Cunliffe, a deputy governor at the Bank, said digital currencies could be programmed for commercial or social purposes, even down to the way children spend pocket money.

He told Sky News: “You could think of smart contracts in which the money would be programmed to be released only if something happened.

“You could think of giving your children pocket money, but programming the money so that it couldn’t be used for sweets. There is a whole range of things that money could do, programmable money, which we cannot do with the current technology.”

