Trump and Dershowitz Were Cleared Despite CNN Report

CNN is reporting that “Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were named on Epstein docs” without proper context. Dershowitz was also cleared. Bill Clinton has not yet been cleared.
MSNBC strongly suggests that Donald Trump has some guilt.
As LeoTerrell said, “Sorry Joe Biden, CNN and MSNBC: Trump’s name is NOT on the list. BILL CLINTON ‘S NAME IS ON THE EPSTEIN’S LIST!
Trump and Dershowitz cleared in one testimony pic.twitter.com/zRQvmJjwZj
DONALD TRUMP EXONERATED IN UNSEALED EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS:
“Did you ever massage Donald Trump?”
“No.”
“Did you ever see Donald Trump at Jeffrey’s (Epstein’s) home?”
“Not that I can remember”.
“On his island?”
“No. Not that I can remember.”
Numerous trolls continue to lie about the false Katie Johnson testimony that Trump sexually molested her when she was 13 years old.
The not-right-wing Law and Crime debunked this.
Anti-Trump Twitter Aggressively Pushing ‘Made-Up’ Story That Trump Raped 13-Year-Old