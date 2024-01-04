Trump and Dershowitz Were Cleared Despite CNN Report

M Dowling
CNN is reporting that “Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were named on Epstein docs” without proper context. Dershowitz was also cleared. Bill Clinton has not yet been cleared.

MSNBC strongly suggests that Donald Trump has some guilt.

As LeoTerrell said, “Sorry Joe Biden, CNN and MSNBC: Trump’s name is NOT on the list. BILL CLINTON ‘S NAME IS ON THE EPSTEIN’S LIST!

Numerous trolls continue to lie about the false Katie Johnson testimony that Trump sexually molested her when she was 13 years old.

The not-right-wing Law and Crime debunked this.

Anti-Trump Twitter Aggressively Pushing ‘Made-Up’ Story That Trump Raped 13-Year-Old

 


