Trump appointees told to resign today or be fired from military service boards

















The Biden administration, both evil and incompetent, has told 11 to 18 officials appointed to military service academy advisory boards by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed by end of day. This is more of the universal purge from the Biden administration.

Kellyanne Conway, H.R. McMaster, Sean Spicer, and others are on the list.

Jen Psaki confirmed the request which has since turned into firings apparently, claiming the obviously political move is not political. This administration lies with such ease.

“The President’s objective is what any president’s objective is — to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values. And so yes, that was an ask that was made,” Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.

Psaki added: “I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified, or not political, to serve on these boards, but the President’s qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you’re aligned with the values of this administration.”

Mrs. Conway refused to resign.

“I’m not resigning, but you should,” she replied in a letter to Biden.

President Biden, I’m not resigning, but you should. pic.twitter.com/HuRYM4bLYP — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 8, 2021

Biden is purging Donald Trump appointees on service boards solely for political reasons. That includes boards of the US Military Academy at West Point, the US Naval Academy, and the US Air Force Academy.

Mrs. Conway informed Biden this is a break from presidential norms. Appointments are for three-year terms and some Obama holdovers still served into the Trump years.

“It certainly seems petty and political if not personal,” Mrs. Conway wrote. “Our service academies will risk being further politicized and polarized.”

Biden doesn’t want any opinions that aren’t far-left.

Sean Spicer plans to sue the administration:

At the @WhiteHouse press briefing today @PressSec @jrpsaki questioned my qualifications to serve on the Board of Visitors to the US Naval Academy. I responded tonight @newsmax Watch below https://t.co/cz7Ap96Ijc — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 8, 2021

As Spicer said, this is what he’s doing instead of rescuing Americans.

At today’s @WhiteHouse briefing @PressSec @jrpsaki questioned my qualifications to serve on the board of the US Naval Academy – I’ll respond tonight at 6p @newsmax https://t.co/geeCVN8k6p — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 8, 2021

