Trump Believes the Manhattan Hush Money Case Is Dropped

Former President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that Alvin Bragg dropped the Stormy Daniels’ hush money case against him. That would be a good idea since DA Bragg’s trying to convict him for a non-crime on the testimony of two liars.

“I think they’ve already dropped the case,” Trump told reporters aboard his plane after appearing at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas. “It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing,” Axios reports.

Trump also posted that he thinks the case is dead. “The Manhattan D.A. Witch Hunt against me is DEAD, no evidence at all, & it has been conclusively proven that I did nothing wrong! The evidence against their ‘Star’ witness, however, is overwhelming,” the former president posted to Truth Social on Saturday.

“An already disbarred lawyer & convicted Felon, the only question left is will the D.A.s Office sue him for lying & fraud. They should! The SDNY already found him guilty on charges unrelated to “TRUMP” & wrote a scathing report. He is responsible for time taken away from the D.A. on VIOLENT CRIME!”

Even some Democrats say the case should be dropped. Donald Trump harshly criticized Michael Cohen, his accuser, and Axios said, “Trump cited no evidence, but did reiterate his criticism of Michael Cohen…”

Axios didn’t bother to mention that the Feds wouldn’t indict because Michael Cohen is a convicted perjurer. Cohen’s own lawyer called him out for constantly lying. If Axios is going to say DJT didn’t cite evidence, they should mention there is evidence.

The Southern District of New York wouldn’t even take up the non-case, and they tried.

We haven’t heard from Soros DA Alvin Bragg yet, except when he tried to blame Donald Trump for spreading information about the potential indictment. In fact, the media was spreading the news days before he mentioned it. Expecting the victim of prosecutorial abuse not to complain is ridiculous. Bragg needs to blame himself for overreach and self-correct.

Related