Shocking Hidden Video: 3 MPD Officers Provoked the Jan. 6 Crowd

A January 6 defendant, William Pope, motioned for MPD bodycam videos to be unmasked. They show police provocateurs encouraging, promoting, and provoking protesters to march into the Capitol on January 6. The DOJ had no right to hide these videos. People are imprisoned and/or facing long sentences while hidden exculpatory evidence is available.

Mr. Pope is representing himself.

“The officer clearly incited that area, and we still don’t have video from all other undercover MPD,” Pope told The Epoch Times. “And as the numerous informants in the Proud Boys trial demonstrates we are only just beginning to scratch the surface on FBI involvement.”

One video, a portion of which posted on Rumble on March 24 (and below), shows three members of the MPD’s Electronic Surveillance Unit provoking the crowd.

The Epoch Times’ Joseph Hanneman, a federal prosecutor, “admitted in court papers that three D.C. Metropolitan Police Department undercover officers acted as provocateurs at the northwest steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”

The report cites an admission in a March 24 filing before U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras that sought to keep video footage shot by the officers under court seal. It’s been removed.

According to the report, “prosecutors accused the case defendant—William Pope of Topeka, Kansas—of an ‘illegitimate’ attempt to unmask the video as part of his alleged strategy to try the case in the news media. Pope filed a motion to remove the court seal on Feb. 21.”

“The defendant is not entitled to ‘undesignate’ these videos to share them with unlimited third parties,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Moran. “His desire to try his case in the media rather than in a court of law is illegitimate, and the government has met its burden to show the necessity of the protective order.”

“The officer clearly incited that area, and we still don’t have video from all other undercover MPD,” Pope told The Epoch Times. “And as the numerous informants in the Proud Boys trial demonstrates, we are only just beginning to scratch the surface on FBI involvement.”

“This video clearly evidences undercover law enforcement officers urging the crowds to advance up the stairs and scaffolding towards the Capitol on January 6,” Pope wrote in an earlier case filing. “The government may claim that incidents like this did not happen, but the facts show they did.”

“The specific footage, GoPro video recorded by an MPD police officer who was stationed at the Capitol in an evidence-gathering capacity, captures the officer shouting words to the effect of, “Go! Go! Go!” Moran said.

“At other times in these videos, the officer and the two other plainclothes officers with him appear to join the crowd around them in various chants, including “drain the swamp,” “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!”, and “Whose house? Our house!”

A PORTION OF THE DIALOGUE

The motion by the defendant states Officer 1 pushed protesters in front of him to advance on the Capitol, shouting, “C’mon, c’mon, c’mon, let’s go!”

Officer Terry Horne urged protesters walking down Constitution Avenue, “keep the march going.”

Officer 1 joined in with the crowd chanting, “Whose house? Our house!”

Pope also describes how Officer 1 climbed over a barricade: “Officer 1 began yelling at people in front of him to ‘Go, go, go!’ As they climbed bicycle racks, Officer 1 yelled for the crowd to ‘help him up, help him up!’ followed by ‘push him up, push him up!’”

“Needing help to get up, Officer 1 asked a nearby man to give him a boost,” the motion continues. “The man gives Officer 1 a lift up, and Officer 1 says ‘Thanks, bro.’”

Officer 2 replied, “They’re not going to shoot anybody.”

Officer 1 also repeatedly joined in chants of “Drain the swamp!” and “Our house! Our house! Our house!” He also joined in with a “USA!” chant.

Officer 1 shouted to a protester leaving his bike at a bike rack, “C’mon, man, let’s go! Leave that sh*t.” He then got help from a protester climbing onto the steps. He continued to encourage the crowd to go towards the capitol, “C’mon, go, go, go!”

Officer 1 whipped up the crowd to go forward up the stairs by repeatedly shouting, “Keep going! Keep going!” and “Keep going, keep going, come on!”

Along the edge of the Capitol property, Officer 2 encouraged one protester to go up to the building. “Go join ‘em then,” he said. The man replied, “No, I’ve got my bike to guard.”

Interestingly, two of the officers were following Ashli Babbitt into the Capitol.

This is a portion of the first video evidence:

In the second video, officers told people how to spot undercover officers.

Related