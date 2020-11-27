Trump: Biden must prove his “80,000,000 votes were not fraudulently or illegally obtained”

On Friday, President Donald Trump said that Joe Biden could only enter the White House if he can prove his votes are not fraudulent.

“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!” Trump tweeted.

The hacks in the so-called mainstream media remind us that one day before Thanksgiving, he said he would leave the White House if the electoral college certifies Biden’s victory when it meets on December 14.

He should follow Hillary’s advice to Joe Biden – never concede.

On Friday, he complained about social media, alleging the 2020 election was a ‘scam.’

“This is what Communist countries do!” Trump tweeted about Twitter after it suspended the account of one of his Republican allies trying to help him overturn the election results.

“Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress. Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past. That’s why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election,” he stated.

The hacks in the media have their panties in a knot over his comments. Of course, the President will leave the White House. He’s right, however, Biden will never be a legitimate President unless this election is cleared up. We are now a third world nation.

Thank a Democrat.