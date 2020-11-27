This is a good clip, and this host, Gary Franchi, describes it as Tucker’s most important monologue, but you decide. Some might say it would be better if Carlson and others would push for overturning the corrupt elections.
This is just damage control, without really sticking up for President Trump.
Watch
Sold out “leaders” are owned by the CCP. Globalists have loyalty to nothing.
Not family, not God, not to any nation or state.
It is sad that the human herd is afraid of the truth and gives consent to being controlled.
Most just don’t want to know and will turn on those who don’t go along to get along as enemies of the state.
Those who seek the truth above all have been blessed by the Creator and know that this world is nothing but the mental asylum of the universe.
I doubt that Sidney Powell was worried about Tucker’s tone. She has a thick dermis and is doing the Lord’s work.