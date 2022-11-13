Twitter Fires 4400 Contract Employees, Many Without Notice

Twitter suddenly terminated 4400 of 5500 contract workers, and most weren’t notified. Most found out when they couldn’t get onto their accounts. Their bosses didn’t know either. People are stunned.

The terminations will affect moderation and infrastructure.

According to The Verge, Twitter eliminated a large number of contract employees on Saturday, affecting anywhere from 4,400 to 5,500 workers, according to Platformer’s Casey Newton. As noted by Platformer and confirmed by other reports from Axios and CNBC, most contract employees didn’t receive any notice that they’ve been terminated and only found out after losing access to the company’s email and internal communications systems.

Twitter managers didn’t know until they saw the employees’ accounts were deactivated, The Verge wrote.

The firm reports that it’s part of the reprioritization and reorganization.

Elon Musk has already fired half the staff. He also told the work-from-home employees to come to work, and if they didn’t show up, they were terminated. Some of them might also be gone.

The firings will impact content moderation and core infrastructure.

One manager just posted in Slack:”one of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows” Working to learn more, email me for my Signal. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022

Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned. — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) November 13, 2022

Elon didn’t directly address this on Twitter. He did comment on the free lunches. Did the contract employees take advantage? We have to think Mr. Musk has a plan.

Especially bizarre given that almost no one came to the office. Estimated cost per lunch served in past 12 months is >$400. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Jack Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder, said the previous firings were his fault for expanding too quickly. He also told Musk recently that he is the person he’d most want to take over Twitter.

Dorsey said that Twitter should not rely on corporate advertisers, which was his original mistake.

We don’t know what he’d say now. he hasn’t commented.

