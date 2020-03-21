GOP state rep sponsors bill to mandate permits for ammo, includes prison for violators

Pennsylvania state lawmaker, Republican Thomas Murt, has introduced HB 2344, requiring individuals who wish to purchase gun ammunition to first obtain a permit.

What will that do to stop crime?

He filed it with the memo “Addressing Gun Violence and Enhancing Public Health and Safety.”

The 25-page bill says that “a person holding an ammunition purchase authorization permit issued under this section may purchase or otherwise seek the transfer of ownership of ammunition from a retailer that sells ammunition.”

The permit will not exceed $50 (for now) and it puts a tax on gun and ammunition sales. Residents won’t be allowed to bring in ammo from other states without contacting a licensed dealer.

INNOCENT GUN OWNERS COULD BECOME FELONS

Anyone, except law enforcement, who violate his mandate, could face up to a second-degree felony, a punishment that is on par with involuntary manslaughter and provides from 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The bill would also effectively end internet ammunition sale and delivery, according to Guns.com .

He is not seeking reelection, so what does he care? Does this represent the will of the people of Pennsylvania? They are letting criminals out of prison in Philly and refusing to arrest burglars, anyone involved with narcotics, and others they say commit non-violent crimes. But if you dare buy ammo without a permit, you go to jail?