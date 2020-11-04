Trump campaign sues to halt counting of ballots in MI, sues for recount in WI

President Trump’s campaign on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to halt the counting of election ballots in Michigan. The campaign wants access to ‘numerous’ counting locations in Michigan. The campaign alleges they were denied access.

That’s not suspicious at all.

The race looked like a sure win for Trump but suddenly became very tight today.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh posted a video of poll watchers being booted out of a ballot canvassing site in Detroit. A man is heard yelling, “We want all the Republican challengers out of this poll.”

The steal is on! https://t.co/BBweVkQO46 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) November 4, 2020

They also demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which was called for senile Joe with 99% of the precincts. Joe won 49.6% to Trump’s 48.9%. The suit wouldn’t be heard until December.

Meanwhile, Arizona is still active, but calling it early allows ballot harvesters to find votes.

This should all be completed on election day as it has been done in the past.