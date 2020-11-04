Twitter censors fact: PA can accept ballots without postmarks until 11-6

Sean Davis, a co-founder of The Federalist, was censored by Twitter for posting the ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The ruling states that ballots received by November 6 “that lack a postmark or other proof of mailing or for which the postmark or other proof of mailing is illegible, should enjoy a presumption that they were mailed on Election Day.”

Why should they enjoy a presumption of this sort? It is an invitation to stuff the ballot boxes over the next three days.

Now Governor Wolf has assured Americans that the state will deal with the votes honestly. However, the freedom allowed is very questionable.

After Davis quoted this, Twitter censored him. They don’t want to hear it and they don’t want anyone else to know it either.

Twitter flagged Davis’s tweet because according to the Big Tech overlords, “Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” Now, in order to view the tweet, users must click past a warning screen.

There is nothing “disputed.” It’s a quote of the exact ruling.

