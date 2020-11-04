Twitter censors fact: PA can accept ballots without postmarks until 11-6

Sean Davis, a co-founder of The Federalist, was censored by Twitter for posting the ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The ruling states that ballots received by November 6 “that lack a postmark or other proof of mailing or for which the postmark or other proof of mailing is illegible, should enjoy a presumption that they were mailed on Election Day.”
Why should they enjoy a presumption of this sort? It is an invitation to stuff the ballot boxes over the next three days.
Now Governor Wolf has assured Americans that the state will deal with the votes honestly. However, the freedom allowed is very questionable.
Yep. Read it for yourself, directly from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision.
After Davis quoted this, Twitter censored him. They don’t want to hear it and they don’t want anyone else to know it either.
Twitter flagged Davis’s tweet because according to the Big Tech overlords, “Some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.” Now, in order to view the tweet, users must click past a warning screen.
There is nothing “disputed.” It’s a quote of the exact ruling.
Twitter Censoring Sean Davis For Quoting PA's Supreme Court Decision Allowing Post-Election Ballots
I no longer have any hope for this nation with all that has happened this year. To see the results of this election, it says to me, the people do not really care what the future may become. The riots and widespread destruction of cities weren’t enough to move people to sanity. Instead, the voters decided to maintain that status quo. We truly are in the midst of a “Color Revolution” and it is fueled and sustained by social media and news conglomerates, the worst being Fox News. There is a concerted effort in Revolution and there are no signs of it waning. In fact, it is picking up steam, 160 days, or so, and counting. The Executive Branch, even with Trump, hasn’t enough support to deter it. The election results are a sign of that impending doom. Even with the Senate, there aren’t enough of them who have the fortitude for such a fight. It likely won’t occur overnight and maybe it will be after I’m gone.