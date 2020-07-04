Trump celebrates American freedom, condemns ‘new far-left fascism’ on eve of Independence Day (videos)

In his speech at Mount Rushmore on July 4th eve, President Trump celebrated United States heritage and echoed the values, ideals, and freedoms enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. He implored patriots to stand up against the “cancel culture” and the “new far-left fascism.”

The speech before an audience of 7,500 was very memorable, strong, and pointed, a speech for the ages. We have some of the best clips below.

The battle lines were drawn and patriots must speak out, now.

THERE COULD BE NO BETTER PLACE

Mount Rushmore was the perfect place for this speech, before four of our greatest presidents.

“There could be no better place to celebrate America’s independence than beneath this magnificent, incredible, majestic mountain and monument to the greatest Americans who ever lived,” he said after a military flyover.

He praised the courage of the Founding Fathers who declared independence on July 4, 1776, in pursuit of justice, equality, liberty, and prosperity.”

“Our Founders boldly declared that we are all endowed with the same divine rights given us by our creator in heaven, and that which God has given us we will allow no one ever to take away, ever,” he said to loud applause.

“Yet as we meet here tonight, there is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for—struggled, they bled to secure,” he continued. “Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children.”

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” he added. “Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this, but some know exactly what they are doing.”

THE CHOICE IS CLEAR

The choice this November is clear. Biden is really a non-issue. He will be a puppet for the hard left and their anti-American agenda. The President stands for traditional America.

President Trump defined the current battle between good and evil in America during his speech. He solemnly promised to defend America, its heroes, its culture, and its history.

This is while Democrats vow to tear down statues, rewrite history, defund police, divide us by identity groups, allow and encourage whole cities to be destroyed by looters and rioters.

#Stephen Miller is trending with the Twitter leftists ripping into him and the President for the speech last evening which Miller probably wrote with the President. We know Twitter isn’t the real world and the nasty leftists don’t represent America, but they are powerful and wield their power to cancel people, get them fired, and ruin their reputations. The President addressed that powerfully last night in his speech.

THE GARDEN OF HEROES

President Trump plans to establish a memorial to our American heroes. “I am signing an executive order to establish The National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.

The White House.gov has a copy of the Executive Order saved on its site this morning. The order was signed yesterday, July 3rd, 2020:

The order creates a task force to create the garden of statues and lists names of those who should be in the park:

(i) The National Garden should be composed of statues, including statues of John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, and Orville and Wilbur Wright.

If the President loses in November, we will see communists instead, people like Cesar Chavez for example.

CLIPS FROM HIS GREAT AMERICAN SPEECH

“This monument will never be desecrated. These heroes will never be defaced. Their legacy will never, ever be destroyed. Their achievements will never be forgotten. And Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and to our freedom.” pic.twitter.com/mR3zhGvXwn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

244 years ago, 56 patriots gathered in Philadelphia and signed the Declaration of Independence. They enshrined a divine truth that changed the world forever when they said: “All Men Are Created Equal!” pic.twitter.com/fB4UnzLPnp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

THE FASCIST CANCEL CULTURE

President Trump strongly condemned the cancel culture now destroying lives. It is fascism. President Trump said this cultural revolution is meant to overturn the American Revolution.

This left-wing cultural revolution will never be allowed to destroy our way of life or take away our freedom. pic.twitter.com/BZPYERHXdy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

YOU CAN NO LONGER REMAIN SILENT

“No movement that seeks to dismantle these treasured American legacies can possibly have a love of America at its heart.” pic.twitter.com/aeZpNjdLQR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

THIS IS THE AMERICA I WANT, HOW ABOUT YOU?

We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for EVERY American! pic.twitter.com/Z8fH2vmyjR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

“We stand tall, we stand proud, and we only kneel to Almighty God!” pic.twitter.com/S2IYAIAKM4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

“My fellow citizens, America’s destiny is in our sights. America’s heroes are embedded in our hearts. America’s future is in our hands. And ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come.” pic.twitter.com/8nx5Mz4gtC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 4, 2020

ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU COULD VOTE FOR THIS MAN, AND GET SOCIALISM

WATCH: Joe Biden can’t remember the preamble to the Declaration of Independence! He can’t even say that all men are all created equal. How can he run for President when he doesn’t know our most basic founding principle? Joe Biden’s barely there, folks!pic.twitter.com/tYlytgNjrx — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 4, 2020