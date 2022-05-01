Trump Comments on the Ministry of Truth as “Our Country Spirals Into Hell”

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Donald Trump is commenting on Truth Social. He made his first comment about the Biden-Majorkas Ministry of Truth and he is absolutely correct.

Donald Trump is fighting for the country and Biden is fighting to destroy it.

He linked to a picture of the madwoman who will run the Ministry.

Here she is – Nina Jankowicz, a despicable and somewhat unbalanced political operative:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments