Trump Condemns Media, Judges, Loss of Trust & Good Will

Donald Trump spoke at the Department of Justice today and was very well-received, but not by the media. He lambasted the media, and other activists who have relentlessly assailed him and his character. He doesn’t think much of CNN and MSNBC.

CNN and MSNBC are activists for the Democrat Party, and they do push judges to fight President Trump’s executive actions.

It may not be illegal as President Trump said, but they aren’t legitimate journalists who deserve constitutional protections.

The media and social media are using these comments to call him a fascist dictator. Anything to bring down his popularity. The media insults him 24/7 and does whatever they can to keep him from leading.

Trump: “I believe that CNN and MSDNC, who literally write 97.6% bad about me, are political arms of the Democrat Party. And in my opinion, they’re really corrupt and they’re illegal. What they do is illegal.” pic.twitter.com/3bhuKqxRF9 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 14, 2025

Amazing. 8 months after the tried to kill him, President Trump is standing at the DOJ. In passing, he references the miracle that he survived July 13, in a speech about getting accountability for all their corruption. God is good! pic.twitter.com/Jt7ehBlK6V — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 14, 2025

The NY Times Didn’t Like Him Calling Out the “Scum”

The New York Times article about his visit was titled, “Trump Uses Speech at Justice Dept. to Air Bitter Grievances Against His Enemies.” They complained about him complaining about the weaponization of the department.

He used a word they didn’t like. He called the Biden leadership who tried to destroy him “scum.” They didn’t like him praising Judge Aileen Cannon who dismissed the documents case against him. He called the case, “bullsh**.”

Personally, I don’t care what the media thinks about him or anyone.

Watch the speech and decide for yourself. He covered many issues of concern.

