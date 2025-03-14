A Student Without a Visa Self-Deported, Another Is Under Arrest

The Department of Homeland Security said a Columbia University student who had her student visa revoked self-deported.

She got out before she was arrested and deported.

Ranjani Srinivasan, a doctoral student in urban planning, had her visa revoked earlier this month. Authorities said she used the Customs and Border Patrol app to self-deport when she left the country on March 11, bound for Canada. Poor Canada.

In addition, Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian in the country on a student visa, was arrested for overstaying the visa, the Department of Homeland Security said. No one knows yet if she was a student anywhere. She wasn’t a student at Columbia.

DHS says Kordia’s student visa ended in January 2022. She was arrested Thursday. DHS officials said the NYPD had previously arrested her for involvement in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University in April of last year. Some of those protests occurred near, but not on, Columbia’s campus.

Half of the students in Columbia are foreigners. That is true of many of our universities, even state schools. A lot of them are backed by deep-pocketed foreigners, and colleges have become eager to take in funds.

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America. When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathizers use the CBP Home app to self-deport,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Since 9/11, nothing has been done about people overstaying their student visas. It was considered a weakness in our national security, and nothing much was ever done. We just let them stay; some of them never even attend school.

JD Vance expects a lot more to come. If we get the ringleaders, that would be a good start. We have enough of our own troublemakers.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email