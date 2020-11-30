Trump draws larger rallies in Japan than Biden does in the USA

Watch the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Japan among Trump supporters. You may notice that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris never pulled this large a crowd in the United States.

But…but…how can this be? Democrats tell us the world hates us and hates President Trump. Unlike too many Americans, who are kept in the dark by our media, the Japanese understand the threat China poses. All that stands in the way of China’s complete domination of the world is the United States.

Watch:

World is watching! Trump supporters rally in Tokyo, Japan!pic.twitter.com/zluzt1pntX — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) November 28, 2020

There’s a pro-Trump #StopTheSteaI march happening in Tokyo right now. Quite a few people chanting “God Bless Trump” and anti-China slogans. pic.twitter.com/CsrHpQM8GM — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) November 29, 2020