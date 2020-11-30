Diebold could alter vote totals, delete audits

Diebold was bought by Dominion Voting Systems, now at the center of the election scandal in the United States. Dominion bought everything — software, intellectual property, firmware, and hardware for Premier’s current and legacy optical scan, central scan, and touch screen voting systems, and all versions of the GEMS election management system from ES&S.

In 2007, Diebold was tested by California’s secretary of state, and they were deeply concerned about it. It isn’t good if California didn’t like it.

The California Secretary of State at the time, Debra Bowen, conducted a top-to-bottom review of many voting systems certified for use in California. Computer scientists from the University of California led the review.

Her teams found that all three voting machine systems’ technology and security could be compromised in the absence of procedural mitigation strategies.

Conclusions: Although the Red Team did not have time to finish exploits for all of the vulnerabilities we discovered, nor to provide a complete evaluation of the Diebold GEMS 1.18.24/AccuVote system, we were able to discover attacks for the Diebold system that could compromise the accuracy, secrecy, and availability of the voting systems and their auditing mechanisms. That is, the Red Team has developed exploits that – absent procedural mitigation strategies – can alter vote totals, violate the privacy of individual voters, make systems unavailable, and delete audit trails.