Trump Explains Why Biden’s Pushing the Worst Iran Deal Yet — He’s “Stupid”

Former President Donald Trump spoke with Steve Varney on Fox Business and was asked why Biden is signing an absolutely awful Iran nuke deal. The deal is being facilitated — most bizarrely — by Russia and China. Trump’s answer was he’s doing it because he’s “stupid.” Of course, Donald Trump is assuming Biden is running the country.

Bibi Netanyahu also spoke to the deal with Mark Levin last night (clip below).

VARNEY: “How about Iran? We are told that we’re going to be signing an Iranian nuke deal any day now. I’m sure you oppose it. You took us out of the nuke deal what do you think happens just a few months or a year down the road if we go back into that Iran nuke deal and they get a chance of a bomb?”

Trump: “Well, it’s the end of Israel if that happens. Israel is — I don’t think Israel could actually let it happen. It is the worst deal and also, you’re going to see nukes all over the Middle East and everyone else is going to get them too. It will be the end because if they have them, Saudi Arabia is going to get them and everyone else is going to get them and how can you tell them not to do it.”

VARNEY: “So — so why is Biden doing it?”

Trump: “Because he’s stupid, OK? Because he’s stupid and because they’re stupid, and they shouldn’t be in power anyway, but they are destroying our country and they may ultimately be responsible for destroying the world.”

Who can argue with that? It’s becoming frighteningly clear that Biden might actually be in charge.

Watch:

The former Prime Minister of Israel Bibi Netanyahu warned about what this deal will do and it’s frightening.

