Russian media reports that relations between the United States and Russia are “on the brink.” At the same time, Russia is considering canceling all uranium sales to the United States. They are considering it as a response to the US ban on oil. It’s on “the agenda” as a possibility.

The “unacceptable” remarks of US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have left the bilateral relations between the countries “on the brink of collapse,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry has said.

The ministry was referring to Biden calling Putin a “war criminal,” a “murderous dictator” and “a pure thug” in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia calls it a military offensive.

Also on Monday, the US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan was summoned to the foreign ministry there, and “was handed a note of protest” over Biden’s “unacceptable” statements.

Such statements by the US president are “unworthy of a statesman of such a high rank” and have brought US-Russia relations to “the brink of collapse,” the ministry said in a statement on

“Hostile actions taken against Russia” will be met with “a decisive and firm rebuff,” it added.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Parliamentarians about plans to diversify Russia’s oil exports. Asked about stopping uranium exports to the US, Novak replied that “this matter is also on the agenda, it is being reviewed.”

Almost half of the uranium being used by US nuclear power plants has been imported from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, despite the US having its own significant reserves.

The WOKE extreme Greenies have forced plants to be shuttered.

