WHO erases herd immunity from its website…but…but…they follow the science?

We were told COV lived on surfaces, only it doesn’t. Masks didn’t work, but now they’re saving lives. They said there was an asymptomatic transmission, only there isn’t. Lockdowns were meant to flatten the curve, but now they are used to eradicate the illness even though it doesn’t.

People are sick without symptoms, only the PCR tests are wholly inaccurate, and they are not diagnostic tools.

Not everyone is in danger from the virus, but they told us everyone is. The lie that it spreads in schools is also exposed.

Then there is herd immunity. When enough people get the virus and build immunity, we have herd immunity. The Left is trying to bury that scientific fact for some reason. Dr. Fauci now says we need 70-90% herd immunity before we can live normally. In other words, almost everyone has to get it. Frankly, he doesn’t know because no one knows.

THE WHO IS ALSO ERASING NATURALLY-ACQUIRED IMMUNITY

According to AIER, The WHO, the World Health Organization, “has literally changed the science in a Soviet-like way. It has removed with the delete key any mention of natural immunities from its website. It has taken the additional step of actually mischaracterizing the structure and functioning of vaccines.”

The AIER on June 9, 2020, on this archive., accurately explains herd immunity:

However, in a screenshot dated November 13, 2020, they act as if humans don’t even have immune systems, AIER says: AIER points out that The WHO has deleted a million-year history of humankind. They also wipe out 100 years of medical advances in virology, immunology, and epidemiology. They’re “shilling for the vaccine industry in exactly the way the conspiracy theorists say that WHO has been doing since the beginning of this pandemic. ” What happened to follow science?