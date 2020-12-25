WHO erases herd immunity from its website…but…but…they follow the science?

We were told COV lived on surfaces, only it doesn’t. Masks didn’t work, but now they’re saving lives. They said there was an asymptomatic transmission, only there isn’t. Lockdowns were meant to flatten the curve, but now they are used to eradicate the illness even though it doesn’t.
People are sick without symptoms, only the PCR tests are wholly inaccurate, and they are not diagnostic tools.
Not everyone is in danger from the virus, but they told us everyone is. The lie that it spreads in schools is also exposed.
Then there is herd immunity. When enough people get the virus and build immunity, we have herd immunity. The Left is trying to bury that scientific fact for some reason. Dr. Fauci now says we need 70-90% herd immunity before we can live normally. In other words, almost everyone has to get it. Frankly, he doesn’t know because no one knows.
THE WHO IS ALSO ERASING NATURALLY-ACQUIRED IMMUNITY
According to AIER, The WHO, the World Health Organization, “has literally changed the science in a Soviet-like way. It has removed with the delete key any mention of natural immunities from its website. It has taken the additional step of actually mischaracterizing the structure and functioning of vaccines.”
The AIER on June 9, 2020, on this archive., accurately explains herd immunity:
However, in a screenshot dated November 13, 2020, they act as if humans don’t even have immune systems, AIER says:
AIER points out that The WHO has deleted a million-year history of humankind. They also wipe out 100 years of medical advances in virology, immunology, and epidemiology.
They’re “shilling for the vaccine industry in exactly the way the conspiracy theorists say that WHO has been doing since the beginning of this pandemic. ”
What happened to follow science?
Das Radio reported on dogs that can sniff under arm area and detect the Kung-Flu.
I feel bad for people driving around with masks or walking in the park with the obedience muzzle.
No local stores will allow you in without a mask.
The comrade’s bookstore has some Seinfeld Soup Nazi types and they are almost out of business.
I’ve witnessed people come in without a mask and get snappy with the comrade clerks.
One guy broke out a wad of cash and said, I’ll take my business elsewhere for the EPIC WIN.
The other day it was well past 10AM and the place was closed.
A former girlfriend was the manager at one time and it was the awesome sauce store then but now it is fundamentally destroyed by lefties who are completely oblivious to living in a Red State.
They put books by the immaculate Chicago Jesus Messiah on the checkout counter and the care factor is zero.
The RBG novelty breath mints are collecting dust just like the ones depicting Trump as some blowhard.
Lefty is so clueless with the one size fits all distorted lens projector.
This is beyond Asinine to use the word “herd” in relation to vaccines. Herd is a natural movement by a population. Maybe the “definition” of “herd” will help:
a large group of animals, especially hoofed mammals, that live, feed, or migrate together or are kept together as livestock.
“a herd of elephants”
When it was written “population immunity” regarding vaccines that made complete sense. Ironically, Fauci, early on, said we did not want “herd immunity”. We needed “vaccine immunity”. If these so-called experts can’t even be consistent with “the science” why should we put any trust in them whatsoever. It’s no longer “follow the data”, but now we have to follow the ever-changing “science”. We need another Kary Mullis to put Fauci and his ilk in their place. Fauci would never face him on any issue because he couldn’t jargon his way out of the issue in the way he does with complicit media.