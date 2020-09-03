Trump had run-ins with NBC reporter who will moderate debates

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, and NBC News’ Kristen Welker will moderate the three presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and USA Today’s Susan Page will be at the helm for the vice presidential debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a ‘bipartisan’ group that has organized the debates since 1988, announced the lineup on Wednesday.

Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday, will moderate the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. He also moderated a presidential debate in 2016. The format will be more traditional, with nine segments of 10 minutes each. The moderator will pose an opening question and the candidates will have two minutes to respond, followed by a longer discussion.

Scully, the senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN Networks will moderate the event on Oct. 15, to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The format will be that of a town meeting, with questions posed by uncommitted voters from the South Florida area.

Welker, co-anchor of Weekend Today and White House correspondent for NBC News, will moderate the Oct. 22 debate at Belmont University in Nashville. The format will be the same as the first debate.

Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, will moderate the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

KRISTEN WELKER

March 2020

In March, left-wing reporters were asking President Trump politically-charged questions that do nothing to enlighten Americans. Welker eagerly joined her colleagues.

Aggressive, accusatory NBC ‘News’ reporter Kristen Welker told the President at a presser in March that he knew the pandemic was coming, and then asked, “So, why was the United States not prepared with more testing and supplies?”

The President shot back:

“We were very prepared. And the only thing we weren’t prepared for was the media. The media has not treated it fairly. I’ll tell you how prepared I was. I called for a ban from people coming in from China long before anybody thought it was… In fact, it was your network. I believe they called me a racist because I did that.”

“It was made the people in the room they called me racist and other words because I did that because I went so early. So when you say we weren’t prepared had I let these tens of thousands of people come in from China a day we would have had something right now that would have been, that you wouldn’t have even recognized compared to where we are…”

“So when you say I wasn’t prepared, I was the first one to do the ban. Now the countries are following what I did. But the media doesn’t acknowledge that. They know it’s true but they don’t want to write about it.”

Welker tried to continue her assault but was cut off.

NBC's Kristen Welker: Why was the United States not prepared with more testing? TRUMP: The only thing we weren't prepared for was the media. I called for a ban on people coming in from China. It was your network, I believe, they called me a racist because I did that.

At another presser, she asked, “Dr. Fauci said earlier this week that the lag in testing was in fact a failing. Do you take responsibility for that and when can you guarantee that every single American who needs a test will be able to have a test? What’s the date of that?” Welker asked.

President Trump explained that he did not take responsibility which became grist for the media mill.

Dr. Fauci, Chief of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, had to correct Welker.

“So just to reiterate what I said to many of you multiple times, it’s the descent (PH) of a system. The system was not designed–for what it was designed for it worked very well. The CDC designed a good system. If you want to get the kind of blanket testing and availability that anybody can get it or you could even do surveillance to find out what the penetrance is, you have to embrace the private sector. And this is exactly what you’re seeing because you can’t do it without it. When I said that, I meant the system was not designed for what we need. Now looking forward, the system will take care of it.”

