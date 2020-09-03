Biden fabricates the events surrounding the execution of Aaron Danielson, blames the victim

Joe Biden left the basement on Wednesday and spoke at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. During his speech, Biden lied about the death of Aaron Danielson, 39 years of age, who was assassinated as he walked down the street after a rally. He was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat on and a blue lives matter insignia. The murderers targeted him by his clothing.

Watch Joe fabricate:

WATCH: “I think what happened in Portland, where a, one of the Trump guys riding along in vans, inciting response, shooting rubber bullets, I guess, or paintballs, apparently there was someone shot by someone in the crowd, with a bullet, killed.” pic.twitter.com/KHV29LlQ1V — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 2, 2020

This is what happened:

This is the actual murder:

Tonight in Portland BLM terrorists and Antifa murdered a Trump supporter in cold blood. No altercation, no fight. He walked up behind him and assassinated him because of his political views.pic.twitter.com/jNDs0YJcGn — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 30, 2020