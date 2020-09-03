Biden fabricates the events surrounding the execution of Aaron Danielson, blames the victim

M. Dowling
Joe Biden left the basement on Wednesday and spoke at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware. During his speech, Biden lied about the death of Aaron Danielson, 39 years of age, who was assassinated as he walked down the street after a rally. He was wearing a Patriot Prayer hat on and a blue lives matter insignia. The murderers targeted him by his clothing.

Watch Joe fabricate:

This is what happened:

This is the actual murder:

