Instead of apologizing, Marie Antoinette Pelosi sets out to destroy a salon

Fox News posted a video of Nancy Pelosi, maskless, not following the rules, getting her hair blown out. No one else in the state is allowed to go inside a salon to get her hair done.

The owner of the salon turned the surveillance tape over to Fox because businesses are hurting. They’ve been closed since March.

“I am sharing this because of what everyone in my industry and my city … is going through right now,” the salon owner said.

Salon owner Erica Kious, in a phone interview with Fox News on Tuesday, shared details of Pelosi’s visit. Kious explained she has independent stylists working for her who rent chairs in her salon. One does Nancy’s hair.

The corrupt media claims the salon owner might have broken the law by taping Nancy without her permission. However, it was a surveillance video!

Nancy Pelosi said it was the salon owner who owes her an apology for “setting her up…it was a setup.”

That’s absurd. She is an 80-year-old woman who walked in of her own volition while knowing the rules.

She said, “I take responsibility for falling for a setup.”

As Donald Jr. said, she is Marie Antoinette:

Nancy Pelosi is the Marie Antoinette of the 21st-century. https://t.co/Dmp1mfsTzv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 2, 2020

SHE’S DESTROYING THE SALON

Instead of apologizing and admitting she’s wrong, she’s transparently lying. Not only is she lying, but she’s happy to destroy the salon. The owner now has to relocate because Pelosi set HER up. What a vile woman.

In just seconds, Nancy Pelosi proves everything her critics say about her being out of touch and unaccountable are true.pic.twitter.com/fLekD4XP63 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 2, 2020

The salon owner, Erica Kious, a single mother of two and owner of eSalon, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done on Monday is now being forced to shut down and relocate her business and family due to outrage and threats she is receiving.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for her.