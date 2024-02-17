2nd Anniversary of Canada’s Freedom Convoy

It is the second anniversary of the Canada Freedom Convoy, aka Honking for Freedom protest. Crowds gathered at Parliament Hill for a march. Two years ago, Prime Minister Trudeau sent his militant forces after the protesters. He lied about them, calling them the usual derogatory names.

The truckers are suing the Trudeau government over their frozen bank accounts, and the citizens and businesses of downtown Ottawa are suing truckers, donors, and organizers for $300 million over the disturbance.

Some freedom fighters marched in Ottawa today to commemorate the event.

As they did two years ago, the officials and media pundits in Canada are calling the freedom fighters “fringe” people.

This is from 2022:

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy hold hands and sing “We Are the World” outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/yBGy0d8VKu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 2, 2022

Ottawa is full of Trudeau leftists.

Two years ago to the day. The freedom convoy was legendary. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Tw8DMe6zee — Chanel Pfahl (@ChanLPfa) February 12, 2024

Remember when veterans had a chance to thank the truckers for taking the Freedom Convoy to Ottawa? I do. “When you have an opportunity to be a hero, you be a hero.”

LOST FREEDOM FILES # 640

pic.twitter.com/e35Lko8nTx — Matt Alexander (@RealMattA_) February 9, 2024

Never forget how the Government and Media lied constantly about the Freedom Convoy. pic.twitter.com/Z4XLBvdoN1 — Kris Eriksen (@KEriksenV2) February 15, 2024

Potential Prime Minister Poilievre:

Poilievre weighs in on Freedom Convoy protesters suing the Trudeau government over its decision to freeze bank accounts after invoking the Emergencies Act. “I will unite for freedom rather than dividing to conquer,” he tells a reporter from True North.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/pCjIAWfBdt — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 15, 2024

In this clip from two years ago, the Trucker explains what they want and asks the political class to stop acting in an unparliamentary manner, calling fellow citizens racists, and so on. They wanted mandates and tracking to stop so they could once again be free.

NEW YORK CITY TRUCKERS’ EVENT COMING MONDAY?

That takes us to New York City. From what Chicago Ray hears, truckers will stop entering the city. I have no idea if he’s accurate. We’ll see on Monday. In the clip, he says even MS-13 will be angry if they don’t get food delivered.

The motorcycle thieves stealing items from walkers are MS-13 and Venezuelan gangs.

Drum roll…Chicago Ray says some truckers will begin refusing trips into New York beginning on Monday. Food will become scarce! THE STORM IS GATHERING! Let the Corrupt Democrats Starve! Even MS-13 and illegals will turn on them when there is no food! Biden wants riots? It will… pic.twitter.com/97KQiO3qfr — TRUTH NOW ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sxdoc) February 17, 2024

