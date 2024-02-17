German Minister to Tackle Far-Right Before They Commit Crimes

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced Tuesday that a package of new measures will be considered to tackle the rise of far-right extremism. She wants to find them as early as possible and has a 13-point plan.

In the best Orwellian fashion, she won’t limit herself to groups proven to be violent; she’ll go after a group’s “threat potential” and use it as grounds for investigations. This way, the proceedings should be faster and less weighed down by bureaucracy [like peoples’ rights?].

“No one who donates to a right-wing extremist organization should be able to rely on remaining undiscovered,” she said.

She plans to catch them before they can do something wrong.

She plans to track right-wing extremist groups financially and, better than that, to create a special unit to control their speech. The “Early Recognition Unit” will detect far-right disinformation campaigns.

Under this proposal, the Germans will create new laws to freeze their money and track donors.

To give you an idea of who they think the far-right is, it’s farmers who don’t want their farms stolen or cows killed over invented nitrogen crises.

It’s coming within months. The Unit will also take away their guns and crossbows. One of Faeser’s efforts is targeting their efforts to remigrate the migrants. She does not want the illegal aliens sent home. Faeser has tried this before in 2022 and failed, but now, with all the migrants she wants to keep, crime is up, so she’s going after the right wing.

THE AFD

AP: [There is] growing concern after a report said extremists met to discuss deporting millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship, and that some members of the allegedly far-right Alternative for Germany party, whose support has doubled since the country’s 2021 election, were present.

The AfD supports Germans’ hardening attitudes toward migrants. Polling now puts it in second place nationally with around 21%, far above the 10.3% it won during the last federal election in 2021.

The right wing doesn’t like their replacements and prefers to keep Germany as Germany.

Faeser is also not going to let them enter or leave the country if they’re targeted right-wingers, even if they only have the potential for violence.

Who are these undefined right-wingers? They don’t seem to be the thieves and rapists pouring across the borders.

Europe is becoming a dystopian Hell.

