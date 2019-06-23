Trump-Hating Mayor Khan Is Pleased with His Success in the Acid Capital

Another day in London and another acid attack. This time the vile attack was of two twenty-somethings. But, how can this be? Mayor Khan, who recently okayed Antifa flying a baby Trump blimp and an obscene Trump balloon, insists London is safer than it was before he came on the scene.

As one who visited London, I can tell you it is not.

ONE DAY IN LONDON

“Witnesses from the scene said there had been a car chase previously, which resulted in one vehicle being driven off the road and into a wall,” the Metro reported.

“They then described seeing an unknown attacker throwing a liquid over the two men. Onlookers in the area then ran to help to the victims, frantically pouring water over their bodies to try and wash off the acid.”

One of the two victims has vowed revenge over his life-altering disfigurement.

On the same day, there was another vicious attack.

According to the Evening Standard, earlier on Saturday, a market stall worker suffered an acid attack by two men “wearing burkas.”

“It is alleged that the victim had been approached by two suspects, both wearing burkas, and had the substance thrown at him before they fled in a waiting car,” a police spokesperson said.

This was one day in London.

They banned guns and got acid instead.

This is commonplace in the once grand city.

Last Monday an unnamed 21-year-old victim suffered a drive-by acid attack when a car pulled up beside his vehicle and the driver hurled a substance suspected to be acid at him.

Read the story about the moped riders.

The growing trend across London is to throw acid at people and destroy their lives. According to data from the Metropolitan Police Service, there were 454 acid attacks in 2016, a 173 percent increase from the 261 attacks in 2015, a year before Khan stepped into office.

The attacks were worse the next year and they continue to get worse.

REMEMBER THE NO GO ZONES!

Fox News was vilified, along with Judge Jeanine and Steve Emerson, for reporting on them. However, they plainly exist.

LISTEN TO THIS FROM THE TRUMP HATING MAYOR

It’s hard to believe, but he is pleased with his success in the acid capital of London. Instead of worrying about insulting our President, he should worry about all the Londoners whose lives are ruined in his lawless hellhole. He keeps bringing primitives into the city.