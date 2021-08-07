Trump-hating one-term GOP Rep to advise Pelosi’s J6 witch hunt

















Former one-term Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, a serious Trump hater, will as serve an adviser to the Democratic-controlled select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement Friday evening that his former House colleague, an intelligence officer for the Air Force and National Security Agency contractor, “brings a deep background in national security and intelligence matters.”

And he hates Donald Trump which is what this J6 committee is about.

Riggleman is joined by Homeland Security Department Principal Deputy General Counsel Joseph Maher, who has “distinguished himself across his career as a public servant,” Thompson said. The chairman added Maher was picked on recommendation from Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republican members of the committee.

Cheney hates Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy, House conservatives and Trump supporters.

In the statement, Thompson said Riggleman and Maher “understand how close our democracy was to catastrophe on Jan. 6th, and I commend their commitment to help ensure we never see a repeat of that day.”

Who were the leaders of this CATASTROPHE? The guy with the Buffalo hat? It was a riot, not a catastrophe.

THE OCCUPY COMMIES ARE THRILLED

Occupy Democrats tweeted about the appointment, noting that Riggleman is “an outspoken Trump critic — and a former Air Force intelligence officer with a stellar national security background.”

According to Politico, “Riggleman brings a background in intelligence and online extremism to the panel having served as a U.S. intelligence officer prior to his time in Congress.”

Politico stated that since leaving office, Riggleman has been “increasingly critical of the former president.”

“Democrats believe Riggleman’s background will aid their probe… including the actions of the former president and the security breakdown ahead of and during the assault.”

Awesome news. He lives here in Virginia & has been speaking out against this coup attempt. — Susan Jane (@🏡, 😷, 🏳️‍🌈) (@sjstill) August 7, 2021

Related















