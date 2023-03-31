Biden Declares Friday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility,’ Says Trans Shape “Our Nation’s Soul”

President Biden officially proclaimed that transgender Americans “shape our nation’s soul” and established Friday as their holiday. President Caligula is calling tomorrow the Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Transgender Americans shape our Nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more,” Biden wrote in the Thursday morning proclamation.

Say what? They shaped our souls?

“Today, too many transgender Americans are still denied…rights and freedoms,” the president’s statement continued. “A wave of discriminatory state laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone. An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon.”

There is an International Day of Visibility every year on March 31st.

The trans people changed the name of their Day of Visibility to the Transgender Day of Vengeance. They’re marching DC to the Supreme Court and they’re coming armed on Saturday.

He also condemned the ten states banning child mutilation surgeries and indoctrination.

This has to be a new low for Democrats. This is all happening after the murder of six innocent people by a trans person.

Biden is very sick.

These are the six murdered Christians that tone-deaf Joe doesn’t care about. He doesn’t care about anyone or anything. All he cares about is politics.

Related