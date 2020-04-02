Trump is considering restricting travel to CCP hot spots

Trump is considering restricting travel to Chinese Communist Party hot spots. Some states have already imposed limitations on other states, particularly New York and surrounding states. New York has the most cases and most deaths, accounting for 40% of the cases in the country. We have the worst leaders here and that could have something to do with it.

Asked on Wednesday if his administration is considering travel restrictions, Trump said officials are.

“We’re looking at it very strongly,” he said.

“We’re looking at the whole thing. We’re now in a position that we want to do that — we have to do that.”

That won’t go over well with Governor Cuomo.

The airline industry is suffering and he said that “to start this whole thing once again is very tough.”

Governor De Santis said last month, that “thousands” of New Yorkers flew to Florida when the Governor issued the stay-at-home order. Florida later announced it would hold travelers from the New York area in a two-week quarantine. Texas, Rhode Island, and other states followed suit.

Last week, President Trump considered a quarantine on the tri-state area but reconsidered. A federal health official advised those living in the states hardest hit to not leave.

After “very intensive discussions” with Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he agreed not to announce the quarantine. He asked HHS for a strong advisory instead.

We hope Dr. Fauci isn’t serious when he says he wants to pull back on this containment after there are no new deaths for a period of time. That could be years.