Rep. Omar’s contribution to helping us in our troubled times

Subhanallah can mean keeping perspective in difficult times or it can mean Glory to God, like when you’re happy. Let’s hope she is going with the first meaning. In any case, she’s not a very productive citizen in times of trouble.

Some believe she means the latter:

For those of you unaware, that phrase is said when you’re happy. She is praising Allah. She is praising Allah that Americans will be going through a very painful time. If she were commiserating, she’d say Allah yahmeena (Allah protect us) or Autho billah (I seek refuge w Allah) — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋 (@YasMohammedxx) April 1, 2020

She called President Trump’s pressers a train wreck but, like the Dem media, she’s probably saying that because they have raised his poll numbers.

Because she and her cronies are contributing so much to the fight… https://t.co/qlIdP16Wtv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 2, 2020

PARROTING THE DEM MEDIA

She’s just parroting the Democrat media.

The entire Dem machine, which includes the media, is now openly conspiring to silence the President. After two weeks of pressers initially, about which the media said little, President Trump’s poll numbers soared. Then the media started calling them rallies with no new information. There were calls from the likes of Roswell Rachel Maddow to silence the President and stop airing the press conferences.

CNN won’t air them and few reporters, including WaPo, won’t show up for them. They claim it’s to protect their health, but we look askance at that since they announced they didn’t want him to rally voters with pressers.

Since the beginning of March, President Trump has questioned the 3.4% mortality rate for coronavirus, predicting it would be under 1%. The media used that as yet another opportunity to label him a know-nothing fool lodging “spurious claims.”

In early March, CNN’s Brian Stelter, a fake news commentator, said President Trump’s claims were “spurious” and “ignorance on display.”

Today they reported that Lancet Infectious Diseases’ website estimates the death rate at about 0.66%, exactly what President Trump predicted. CNN won’t go back and give the President credit because they hate him. Mr. Zucker hates him.

Omar and her buddies are making the situation much worse simply because they hate President Trump, his followers, and the agenda. They would wish us all ill before they would contribute in a positive way.

