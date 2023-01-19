Trump Is in Talks With Facebook to Reinstate His Account

There’s new reporting out today that Trump and his campaign are in talks with Facebook to reinstate his account. He’s gearing up for the 2024 election.

Fox News reports that his campaign is working to set up a meeting with Mark Zuckerberg to discuss his reinstatement to the platform.

In an exclusive interview, Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November, told Fox News Digital that Facebook has “lost $700 billion since I was de-platformed.”

“It has been considered a major business mistake for them, Twitter, and others,” he said.

“If they took us back, it would help them greatly, and that’s okay with me,” Trump continued. “But they need us more than we need them.”

He added: “We are talking to them, and we’ll see how it all works out.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital it is a platform that campaign officials view as critical — specifically for the campaign’s data operation, including advertising, fundraising, and more — as the team works to energize its voters.

“Free speech is an essential part of democracy, and President Trump must be allowed to speak directly to the American people so they can be informed about his vision as they cast their ballots,” said Cheung. “We have seen how Big Tech has tried to silence President Trump and other conservatives, and continuing this abhorrent practice is un-American and undemocratic.”

Cheung said that in 2016, Facebook was “a large part of the campaign’s data operation and bypassed traditional media outlets to galvanize President Trump’s voters.”

