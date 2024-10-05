Trump Is Now Live in Butler, Pennsylvania [Register to Vote Now] – Updated

Donald Trump is willing to die or go to prison for this country and Americans. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are globalists or communists, whatever totalitarians call themselves now, and they care about power for themselves. It doesn’t matter what name we assign to these totalitarians; their policies all end the same way – in misery.

Donald Trump thanked the Secret Service and the wonderful Butler Police. He honored Corey Comperatore, David Dutch, James Copenhaver, and Dr. Jim Sweetland, the doctor who tried to save Corey Comperatore. Donald Trump was silent, and then Christopher Macchio sang Ave Maria. He will sing other songs throughout.

At one point, the huge crowd chanted, “Corey, Corey, Corey.”

Where he left off…

“I will never bend, I will never break, I will never yield, even in the face of death.”

“We are going to win together.”

“There’s never been anything like this… we have an enemy within which is much more dangerous than an outside enemy….on November 5th, we are going to redeem America’s future…they will drop bombs…we’ve become immune.”

A person in the crowd had to be attended to, and the crowd broke out singing The Star Spangled Banner. These are the people the leftists hate.

They then chanted, “USA, USA, USA.” and “God Bless Trump.” This was while the sick person was looked after, and Trump stopped the rally. The person is fine.

Trump implored, “Everyone has to all get out and vote. We won’t have a country if we don’t. We can’t take four more years of this.” He talked about the murderers pouring in, drug traffickers, and human traffickers.

They are coming from Yemen, the Congo, and Venezuela, and known terrorists are coming in. These people are crazy, and we have to get them right out. We will “fight, fight, fight” for our country, and “Together, we will save this country,” and it will be greater and more united than before.

Elon Musk implored people to register to vote. This could be our last election. Every vote counts.

Donald Trump praised Elon, especially for all he is doing to help Hurricane Helene victims. The crowd chanted, “Elon, Elon, Elon.” Trump praised and thanked JD. The crowd chanted, “JD, JD, JD.”

Donald Trump noted that Gavin Newsom banned voter ID in California and said he can’t believe it’s happening. It’s a takeover of the country. The only reason to do it is to cheat.

Trump said that she ruins everything Kamala touches.

He also promised to turn education back to the states.

He promised to bring back manufacturing, and he won’t let Japan buy US Steel. No tax on tips, will protect Social Security and Medicare. He said the left are putting illegal aliens on Social Security and Medicare; Democrats will ruin it. Trump promised to keep the dollar as the reserve currency.

Donald Trump will prevent World War III.

He made many promises. God be with him.

Vietnam War Veteran joins Trump to discuss high homeless rate amongst veterans. “7% were homeless before Biden-Harris took over now there’s 14%.” pic.twitter.com/qQzt2jblLr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 5, 2024

