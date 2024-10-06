Hillary: Platforms Must Censor Content or “We Lose Control”

Hillary Clinton has tried to shut down free speech at least since 2008, and the Citizens United case when she insisted Hillary the Movie be banned. It was unflattering because it revealed who she was.

Nothing has changed. She wants social media censored.

Years ago, Trevor Loudon told me Hillary and Bill had been turned in the Soviet Union during their college years.

“We should be, in my view,” Hillary said on CNN, “repealing something called section 230, which gave, you know, platforms on the Internet community because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted.

“But we now know that that was an overly simple view. That if the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control, and it’s not just the social and psychological effects. It’s real harm.”

Who is she to control us?

Don’t doubt that she is an authoritarian. If Kamala wins, she wins.

Watch:

Hillary Clinton says that social media companies must censor people’s content or else “we lose total control.” pic.twitter.com/eOB9cStozX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 5, 2024