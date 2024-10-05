Carfentanil, 100Xs More Lethal Than Fentanyl, Hits LI Suburbs

Carfentanil, a synthetic opioid 100 times more potent than fentanyl, has been seized on Long Island for the first time. It is known on the street as “Super Mario.”

A seven-month narcotics investigation just led to a seizure of the deadly drug, typically used to tranquilize large mammals, in Suffolk County.

Warrants went out for four suspected carfentanil drug peddlers. Three pleaded not guilty, but one remains at large.

A public health alert was issued on Long Island and in Central New York State, where carfentanil was first spotted.

We have people pouring onto Long Island illegally, and at least two foreign gangs are active. There is no doubt that open borders are bringing this poison into the country.

Long Island was always a safe and peaceful place and a great place to bring up children. That might be changing.

Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan is fearful that the drug could surge.

She told PIX11 News, “The street drug market has never been deadlier than it is today. You may buy something that will kill you.” Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek It comes from China, as does fentanyl, and Chinese nationals are pouring in across our border. Carfentanil is a powdery substance that comes out of China and is filtered into the illicit drug supply through Mexico. Brennan said undercover agents are stepping up efforts to identify the source and who is selling it. “If it gets out of control as fentanyl has, overdoses could go up even higher than they are now, and we’re at record numbers now. A tiny amount of it, a grain, can kill someone,” she said. Also, Chinese nationals are buying up farms and growing pot. It’s not your father’s pot, and they do it illegally.