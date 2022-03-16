Trump Is “Stunned” by Putin’s Invasion, He’s “Changed”

Donald Trump spoke with Donald Drucker of The Washington Examiner by phone and told him that he was “stunned” that Russian President Putin invaded Ukraine. He thought Putin was negotiating when he sent troops.

“I’m surprised — I’m surprised. I thought he was negotiating when he sent his troops to the border. I thought he was negotiating,” Trump said. He added, “I thought it was a tough way to negotiate but a smart way to negotiate.”

“I figured he was going to make a good deal like everybody else does with the United States and the other people they tend to deal with — you know, like every trade deal. We’ve never made a good trade deal until I came along,” Trump added. “And then he went in — and I think he’s changed. I think he’s changed. It’s a very sad thing for the world. He’s very much changed.”

NO ONE WAS TOUGHER THAN HE WAS WITH RUSSIA

He was offended by claims that he downplayed his criticisms of Putin.

“I’ve been very, very tough on Putin. I get a bad rap on that,” Trump said, repeating his earlier claims that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if he were still in office out of fear of how Trump would respond. “At the same time, I got along with him very well. But I got along with most [world leaders] very well.”

Democrats and Never Trumpers kept trying to impeach Donald Trump over what we now know were specious arguments and false evidence.

Trump approved sending lethal military assistance to Ukraine to help the country ramp up defenses against Russia. He also opposed the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany since it would help fund Russia’s military and make Europe subservient to them. Biden did the opposite, like approving the pipelines.

“When you think of it, who was tougher on Russia than me?” Trump asked.

