Trump Is Winning Significantly In All the Swing States

Former President Donald Trump is picking up a tremendous lead in the polls if the polls are to be believed. If accurate, they’re good news. He is leading significantly in all the swing states.

People shouldn’t underestimate him. He’s the toughest person we have running, and he has a track record.

Ron DeSantis is a popular governor in Florida, but Donald Trump is beating him in his own state by 41 points. Voters see Trump as the stronger candidate and recognize this is our last chance to save the country from the authoritarian Democrat Party.

The remaining candidates are consistently behind. Ron DeSantis generally comes in slightly ahead of Nikki Haley despite all the constant media promotion on her behalf. Chris Christie is around 2%, and Vivek Ramaswamy is about 1%.

I get several texts and emails a day, pushing Haley as the best candidate. I try unsubscribing, Stop=End, and throwing them in junk mail, but nothing stops them. She’s not on my radar at all. I look at her, and I see a disloyal warmonger with an authoritarian bent.

The Wall Street Journal poll had Nikki Haley beating Joe Biden by 17 points. She can’t beat DeSantis in most polls and can’t come near Trump, but somehow, she’s going to beat Biden by 17 points? Sounds like more gaslighting.

The polls are slanting her way over DeSantis, but they aren’t reflecting public opinion; they’re trying to manipulate it.

No Republican is going to win by 17 points, much less Haley. Those days are over.

The media loves Haley. It’s what they do to Republicans before elections. Then, when the candidate of their choice wins, they obliterate the person, which is easy to do since they picked a loser. They did that with McCain. He was great until he won, then he wasn’t.

In more good news, Donald Trump Jr. said he will go to great lengths to make sure Nikki Haley isn’t Trump’s VP pick.

“She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington D.C. She’s the new favored candidate of the billionaire class because they want control.”

“No different than academia and Harvard using their billions to exercise influence. They want someone they control.”

New: Donald Trump Jr responses to the rumors that Nikki Haley would become Trump VP in 2024 saying, “I would go to great lengths to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

