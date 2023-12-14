Blaze Reporter to Be Arrested on Tuesday for J6 Reporting

Almost three years after the January 6, 2021 protest, the Blaze reporter Steve Baker was notified that he would be charged for something he did on J6. He doesn’t know the charges yet.

His lawyer told him the FBI notified him that Mr. Baker had to turn himself in on Tuesday.

BREAKING My attorney has just been notified by @FBI that I am going to be charged by @TheJusticeDept for my journalistic efforts on #Jan6. I have to self-surrender on Tuesday. Charges are yet unknown. Stay tuned for more information to follow this afternoon. — Steve Baker – TPC (@TPC4USA) December 14, 2023

The Blaze has reported on Mr. Baker’s plight, and there are concerns that he will be prosecuted for speech crimes.

Mr. Baker knew he was a target for the past two years, which has to be upsetting.

The Blaze wrote in August:

He was one of only five journalists with access to the full 41,000 hours of January 6 tapes.

While he was working on a story with Blaze Media to expose his findings, a grand jury subpoenaed his own tapes filmed inside the Capitol during the riot. He was there as a journalist.

Baker believes this is another attempt by the government to intimidate and entrap him, and Glenn Beck thinks he just might be right.

“They’re trying to entrap me in a process crime,” Baker tells Glenn.

“And they will keep your mouth shut, and if you don’t, if you do what you’re doing right now, they’re going to charge you with obstruction of justice because you were impeding the law enforcement just doing what it was trying to do,” Glenn says.

Baker warns Glenn that the “most dangerous aspect of nearly all of these J6 cases is the Department of Justice’s focus on speech and the limiting of speech.”

“It’s those words that are being used to establish these incredibly ominous precedents in hundreds and hundreds of federal court cases against political expression by those who dare to think, act, speak against the approved narrative,” he adds

