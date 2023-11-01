Senate Passes a Funding Bill That’s Unacceptable to the House

President Joe Biden, in late October, sent Congress a $106 billion funding request, including aid for Israel and $61 billion for Ukraine.

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill giving Democrats everything they want, funding Ukraine and Israel in one package.

Earlier this week, Johnson announced a Republican bill to provide $14.3 billion in aid to Israel and matching cuts to the Internal Revenue Service to offset the expense. The plan puts him in conflict with the Biden White House and Senate leadership in both parties.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, members of the Uniparty, have both backed the effort to keep them together, even as national support for funding Kyiv has slipped significantly.

Senate Republicans want to spend as much as Democrats as the country heads for a debt doom loop.

Speaker Mike Johnson doubled down on the Israel-only aid package and urged the Senate GOP to get on board.

Johnson met with Senate Republicans on Wednesday, during which he informed them that he planned to hold a House vote on the Israel bill on Friday, The Hill reported. He further reiterated his support for aiding Ukraine but insisted that any aid to Kyiv must be paired with funding to bolster border security.

Johnson said he wants to fund Ukraine, but his majority won’t pass the bill if Ukraine and Israel are tied together.

He hopes to pass a stopgap bill to prevent a government shutdown.

House Republicans should REJECT the Senate uniparty’s attempt to force through an omnibus supplemental spending bill that includes more unchecked Ukraine funding tied to support for Israel “That is insane. We must oppose it …I’m encouraging the speaker to oppose it” MORE: pic.twitter.com/uxGGdjSqw3 — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) October 26, 2023

Related