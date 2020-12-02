Trump lays out his fraud case: election system is “under coordinated assault and siege.”

President Trump laid out his voter fraud case today. He said his job as president is to defend the laws and Constitution of the United States and that he’s determined to protect the election system. President Trump said it is “under coordinated assault and siege.”

Trump accused Democrats of implementing a mass mail-in balloting scheme in order to steal the election. He detailed specifics.

Trump noted that he was warned by many before the election not to declare premature victory while Biden barely campaigned, spending months in his basement after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared. Biden took off from the campaign trail for consecutive days in the weeks leading up to Nov. 3.

“In fact, they were acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be. They had it covered. And perhaps they did, very sadly for our country,” Trump said.

“Within days after the election, we witnessed an orchestrated effort to anoint a winner, even while many key states were still being counted. The constitutional process must be allowed to continue. We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring that every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted,” he added.

Using the pandemic as a pretext, he said, Democratic officials and judges drastically changed election procedures in the months and weeks leading up to the election. He believes it is in apparent violation of the Constitution.

Judges in several states have ruled the changes likely violated the Constitution, including in Minnesota and Pennsylvania. Secretaries of states in those two states were ordered to separate late-arriving ballots while the cases are decided.

President Trump called for a full forensic audit in the swing states.

“The reason for this is clear,” he said, “they were not verifying signatures because they know the ballots have not been filled out by the voters and whose names they were cast.”

Watch: