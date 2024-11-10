Bill Maher Explains Why People Didn’t Vote for Harris

Bill Maher, on his HBO show Overtime, discussed why Kamala Harris didn’t win. During a clown world discussion with Sarah Isgur and John Heilemann, Isgur claimed Harris had too many structural disadvantages to succeed.

We’ve heard all the excuses: misogyny, racism, and so much more — except the truth. She had four times the amount of money DJT had and almost every media outlet.

Isgur tried to say she was “set up to fail,” and she didn’t get to introduce herself to the public. Harris was vice president for nearly four years.

Maher disagreed, while Michael Douglas mainly stayed out of it.

“You’re saying three months wasn’t long enough?” Maher asked. “It was long enough. It’s not that they didn’t have time to introduce. They met someone, and they didn’t like ’em.”

Even Maher felt the need to tell the truth.

Go to 8:55: