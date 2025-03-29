Trump Makes Another Deal with a Law Firm to Balance the Books

President Trump made a deal with the Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Garrison & Wharton and rescinded his executive order. Prominent firms supporting lawfare and judicial oligarchies lashed out at the firm for making the deal.

President Trump announced Friday that the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom agreed to provide more than $100 million in pro bono work for initiatives backed by his administration.

The agreement makes Skadden Arps the second major firm to reach a deal with Mr. Trump amid a recent blitz of executive orders targeting law firms that have employed his purported political opponents.

The president’s orders have focused on the firms Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, known as WilmerHale.

All three of those firms have filed federal lawsuits challenging the executive orders as a violation of the First Amendment. A federal judge in Washington blocked parts of Mr. Trump’s executive order against Perkins Coie earlier this month, and on Friday, two separate judges issued temporary restraining orders halting the president’s actions against Jenner & Block and WilmerHale.

All of these firms were involved in lawfare and hoaxes. They tipped the scales of justice. Their protestations of them being treated unfairly makes a mockery of the justice system.

