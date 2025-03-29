Ukrainian Migrant Stabbed Five People in Amsterdam

Yesterday, a Ukrainian man from Donetsk with multiple identities stabbed five innocent people in Amsterdam. Now, another stabbing has taken place in Norway. These were very peaceful countries until the invasions.

They had trouble identifying the stabber because he had several different identities. He carried out his attack with multiple knives.

The man in Amsterdam was chased down, tackled and constrained by a young English tourist, a hero who wishes to remain anonymous. That so-called toxic masculinity is a good thing.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian man reportedly stabbed five people. The victims include a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from the United States, a 26-year-old man of Polish nationality, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

The Polish man was released from the hospital. The others remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Foreign papers are referring to the stabber as Roman D. He had false identity papers on him with multiple names when he was arrested, which made it difficult for police to establish who he was. It is unclear whether he is from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk.

On Friday, Ms Halsema thanked the man for his actions and awarded him the city’s heldenspeld – a hero’s badge – for bravery at her official residence.

“He is a very modest British man,” she told the Amsterdam news channel AT5. “He has no desire to become famous. He is now mainly concerned with the victims; he feels responsible for them.”

Europe is not well.

Norway today:


