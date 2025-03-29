Ukrainian Migrant Stabbed Five People in Amsterdam

Yesterday, a Ukrainian man from Donetsk with multiple identities stabbed five innocent people in Amsterdam. Now, another stabbing has taken place in Norway. These were very peaceful countries until the invasions.

They had trouble identifying the stabber because he had several different identities. He carried out his attack with multiple knives.

The man in Amsterdam was chased down, tackled and constrained by a young English tourist, a hero who wishes to remain anonymous. That so-called toxic masculinity is a good thing.

The 30-year-old Ukrainian man reportedly stabbed five people. The victims include a 67-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from the United States, a 26-year-old man of Polish nationality, a 73-year-old woman from Belgium, and a 19-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

The Polish man was released from the hospital. The others remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Foreign papers are referring to the stabber as Roman D. He had false identity papers on him with multiple names when he was arrested, which made it difficult for police to establish who he was. It is unclear whether he is from the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk.

On Friday, Ms Halsema thanked the man for his actions and awarded him the city’s heldenspeld – a hero’s badge – for bravery at her official residence.

“He is a very modest British man,” she told the Amsterdam news channel AT5. “He has no desire to become famous. He is now mainly concerned with the victims; he feels responsible for them.”

This is the man who apprehended the evil psychopath who stabbed 5 people including a child in Amsterdam earlier. Make him an internet hero. pic.twitter.com/JOrdYrpZCm — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) March 28, 2025

The beast that stabbed several people in Amsterdam has been caught. pic.twitter.com/7SbPL1nKzn — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) March 27, 2025

Europe is not well.

*** Europe is so Screwed: Another Mass Stabbing – Today in Amsterdam *** The attacker is reportedly of Turkish origin and knifed an elderly lady, a young girl, and three other victims‼️ But there are more attacks by migrants and even among kids ⬇️ Video 1. Austria :… pic.twitter.com/icxL8HIYBs — Lenka White (@white_lenka) March 27, 2025

Norway today:

BREAKING NEWS: 4 people were stabbed in Norway. It has been reported that some of the injured are in life-threatening condition. pic.twitter.com/EplrHum14G — Update NEWS (@UpdateNews724) March 29, 2025

